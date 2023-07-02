LGT Group Foundation Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,285 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $174.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.04. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

