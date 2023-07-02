LGT Group Foundation Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 44,331.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 715,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Stock Performance

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $458.19 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.75. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

