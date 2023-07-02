LGT Group Foundation Increases Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Shares of WOLF opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

