LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 980.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,421,740.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,679,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,421,740.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,679,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,295 shares of company stock worth $52,000,426. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

TEAM stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average of $157.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

