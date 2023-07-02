LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $121.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Argus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

