LGT Group Foundation Invests $3.71 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

