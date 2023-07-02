LGT Group Foundation Lowers Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,012 shares of company stock worth $2,499,374 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $83.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

