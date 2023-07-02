LGT Group Foundation Purchases 144,570 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,581 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,570 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $514,620,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899,029 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,705 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,792 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

