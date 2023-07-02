LGT Group Foundation Purchases 3,160 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $204.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average is $176.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $205.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

