LGT Group Foundation Purchases 5,300 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $6,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

