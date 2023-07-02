LGT Group Foundation Purchases 5,367 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.