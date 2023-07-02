LGT Group Foundation Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $80.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

