LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,193 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

Sempra stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.44. Sempra has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.