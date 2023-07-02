LGT Group Foundation Sells 8,354 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 128.1% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Bunge by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Bunge by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Bunge Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

About Bunge

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.