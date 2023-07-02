LGT Group Foundation Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $162.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

