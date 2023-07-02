LGT Group Foundation Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

