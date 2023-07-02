LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
