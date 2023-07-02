LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LiqTech International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

