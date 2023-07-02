Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LOB stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director David G. Lucht bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,337.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,141 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.