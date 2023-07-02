Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

DIS stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

