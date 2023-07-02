Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Newmont by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

NYSE NEM opened at $42.66 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

