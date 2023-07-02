Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of D stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

