Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.06.

NYSE A opened at $120.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

