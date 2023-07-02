Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,531.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,934 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

