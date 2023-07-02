Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $353.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

