Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

