Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.