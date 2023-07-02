Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $64.59 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

