LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) PT Lowered to $15.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $749.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $180.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

