Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Stock Performance

LSDI stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Lucy Scientific Discovery

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucy Scientific Discovery stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Lucy Scientific Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of psychedelic products. It offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished biopharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc in May 2021.

