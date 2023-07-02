M. Kraus & Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

