Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 1,511 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 125,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.11 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

