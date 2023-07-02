Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

