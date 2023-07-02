Marcum Wealth LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22,386.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 196,549 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.27 and a 200-day moving average of $281.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

