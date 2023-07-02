Marcum Wealth LLC Has $386,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $308.58 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $194.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

