Marcum Wealth LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.80. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

