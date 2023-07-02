Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

