Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $263,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 16,424.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,140,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,559 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.81 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.