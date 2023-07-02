Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $277,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

