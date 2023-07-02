Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.