Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,275,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after buying an additional 813,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,756,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,562,000 after buying an additional 800,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

