Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

