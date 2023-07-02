Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $144.54 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

