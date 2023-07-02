Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 302.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,590 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,725,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 142,651 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

NYSE:SBS opened at $11.84 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.