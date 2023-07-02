Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE C opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

