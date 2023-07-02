Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

