Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.00.

Insider Activity

Equinix Price Performance

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $783.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $740.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $792.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.