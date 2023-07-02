Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

ETN stock opened at $201.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.28 and its 200-day moving average is $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $202.35.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

