Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.65 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BSX opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $9,607,888. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.