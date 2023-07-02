Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 323.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,735 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.07% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after buying an additional 5,262,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

