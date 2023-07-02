Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 162,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $351.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.21 and a 200-day moving average of $316.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

